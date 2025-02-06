Coach Jerome Tang Among Those Supporting Kansas State Women's Basketball
Kansas State basketball fans are feeling pretty optimistic.
The men's team is having its best streak of the season, while the women's team remains atop the conference.
Men's basketball coach Jerome Tang enjoyed consecutive program victories, one with his team and one in Bramlage Coliseum watching guard Serena Sundell's 27-point performance.
The Wildcats defeated TCU Wednesday night to take sole possession of the Big 12 lead. While women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie enjoyed watching the team succeed in Ayoka Lee's absence, he knows the conference's competitiveness allows no room for error.
"I'm a big believer that if you're there with two or three games left, and you're within a game, everybody's got a chance," Mittie said. "Right now, we just need to lower our heads. We've got a ranked opponent on Saturday that beat this TCU team at home. It's great to be in sole possession, but there's a lot of games left."
Coach Tang and his squad echoed the same message after their victory over Arizona State Tuesday night. After obtaining their first true success this season, the Wildcats' most significant obstacle is avoiding complacency. Tang has said before that the team has shown it can respond to losses; the players must show they can continue momentum amidst victory.
“My message to the guys today was don’t be satisfied," star forward Coleman Hawkins said. "Can’t be satisfied with what we’ve done so far; we still have a lot more games to play.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.