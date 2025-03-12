Coleman Hawkins' Aggression Is Essential For Kansas State In Big 12 Tournament
Kansas State fans saw the Coleman Hawkins they wanted all season. The star forward had his best offensive performance of the season against Arizona State in the Big 12 Tournament opener.
"It was great," K-State coach Jerome Tang said about Hawkins. "I loved his aggressiveness. I was nervous because he took off the knee brace, but Luke (Sauber) said it was okay."
Tang says Hawkins's aggressive play translated to the entire team. Dug McDaniel, Brendan Hausen, and Max Jones all got in double figures to contribute to Kansas State's 71-point performance.
"I loved his aggressiveness, I loved all the guys' aggressiveness," Tang said. "I thought they took advantage of how we prepared for this in some of the things that we did and some of the things we didn't do. So I thought it gave him legs, and we're going to figure out how to get them legs for tomorrow."
Postseason basketball lights a flame for Hawkins, who believes the regular season was an ill reflection of the Wildcats' true potential.
"Just knowing that the season before just wasn't what we planned on," Hawkins said. "Like I said, I feel like we can beat anybody in the country. Just trying to make a statement, really. I feel like that's a good key for us. Still having the opportunity to win basketball games as well, who wouldn't wanna do that? That's what keeps us motivated."
The Wildcats advance to face Baylor (18-13, 10-10 in Big 12) Wednesday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.