Coleman Hawkins 'Not Satisfied' With Kansas State's Four-Game Win Streak
Kansas State won its fourth consecutive conference matchup Tuesday night, continuing its redemption tour after a six-game losing streak.
Still, more work must be done to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats sit at 11-11 on the season, needing another boost to continue their momentum.
“My message to the guys today was don’t be satisfied," star forward Coleman Hawkins said. "Can’t be satisfied with what we’ve done so far; we still have a lot more games to play.”
Kansas State is playing its best stretch of basketball this season, which likely feels unfamiliar after losing most of the year. Coach Jerome Tang says the players must get accustomed to consistently playing well and avoid complacency.
“For every thousand men that can handle adversity, there’s only one that can handle success," Tang said. "I told them, ‘We gotta show that we can handle success because we don’t look like we can handle it.’ They were hungrier, more aggressive, and more assertive. The word I had on the board was ‘attack,’ we were gonna attack four different areas, but we weren’t in attack mode."
Tang said this new standard for Kansas State has translated on the court, with the latest example being against Arizona State.
“We’ve got a great group of guys," Tang said. "They’re bonding together and believing in each other, so it really wasn’t what I said in the huddle. It was them flipping their mindset and being the great teammates that they are.”
