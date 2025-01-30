Coleman Hawkins Says Kansas State Is 'Setting The Tone' During Two-Game Win Streak
Kansas State's domination the past two games has breathed new life into an otherwise hopeless season.
The Wildcats have been winning the paint battles, or at least keeping it close, unlike when they were dominated against teams like Texas Tech and Houston. Better inside scoring alleviates the pressure to hit 3-point shots.
Wildcats forward Coleman Hawkins says sometimes it's about attacking the inside and not settling for 3-pointers.
“I think I have found a pretty decent balance,” Hawkins said. “Even last year I was probably the best ‘pick-and-pop’ big in the country. I was elite at catching and shooting but we’ve kinda just been emphasizing what we call ‘setting the tone’ and owning the paint. Some of those shots I would’ve shot last year, I’ve been turning down trying to get paint touches and spreading out to my teammates. Allowing myself to get into rebounding position.”
Brendan Hausen says winning in the paint is fueling the two-game win streak. Hausen is the team's best 3-point shooter, so he recognizes how much the defense and inside threat helps the perimeter scorers.
“Definitely on the defensive end,” Hausen said. “We talk about keeping it out the paint and winning the paint battle on the other end. When you can keep it out the paint and get out in transition, it’s definitely a game-changer for us.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.