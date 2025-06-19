Colts And K-State Fans Fawn Over DJ Giddens In His New Threads
The Indianapolis Colts finally showcased DJ Giddens in his new outfit.
And both Kansas State and Colts fans are hyped to see the running back reach new heights in the pros.
Indianapolis selected Giddens in the fifth round, intending to provide depth behind star Jonathan Taylor. Taylor headlined the Colts' rushing unit, which ranked eighth in the league last season. However, there was minimal production behind him, as the team compiled just 312 yards from the rest of the running back unit last season. The offense ran through Taylor, highlighting the team's vulnerability when pressure was heaped on one single player.
Giddens is anticipated to bolster this unit, and possibly even become the secondary option. The former Wildcats running back compiled 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns during his three seasons in Manhattan, KS, with 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks No. 3 all-time on Kansas State's rushing yards list and No. 4 in total scrimmage yards.
Giddens' elusiveness and downfield speed give Indianapolis a complementary option for Taylor. He is also a decent pass-catcher, which will alleviate pressure off quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, who will undoubtedly need as many safety options in the receiving game.
"Wouldn’t be shocked at all to see you calling him RB1 in a couple years. That dude is pure magic," one fan tweeted.
