Could Avery Johnson and Jaron Tibbs Be College Football’s Next Elite Quarterback-Wide Receiver Duo?
When Jaron Tibbs got into Kansas State’s quarterback Avery Johnson’s lavender Corvette during his December visit to Manhattan, Kansas, the foundation was quietly laid for what could be one of the most dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duos in college football this season.
By the end of the trip, Tibbs a 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver, was transferring from Purdue to Kansas State. After strong spring practice showings, Johnson and Tibbs could emerge as a potential breakout duo in college football.
Johnson enters his second season as the starter after leading the Wildcats to a 9-4 record, including a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. He is once again a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He also gets a chance to learn at the Manning Passing Academy camp later this summer in Louisiana.
Last year Tibbs had 25 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns. During his visit, Tibbs impressed the Wildcat coaching staff with his film study analysis, route timing, and awareness of field spacing. These same characteristics and attributes translated quickly on the field during spring ball.
With playmaker Jayce Brown making his return to Wildcats, Tibbs could become the perfect complement. The Wildcats now have a chance to showcase one of the most dangerous receiver pairings in the Big 12 conference.
