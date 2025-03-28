Kstate

Could Former K-State CB Jacob Parrish Help This NFC South Team?

One NFL Draft analyst pins Jacob Parrish as a mid-round pick to the Carolina Panthers, who ranked last in the league last season in total defense.

Jayden Armant

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas St defensive back Jacob Parrish (DB24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas St defensive back Jacob Parrish (DB24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish is just waiting for his name to be displayed on the Draft boards this April. The two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention compiled 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections in his three seasons with the Wildcats.

Where will he end up?

Well according to NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter's four-round draft predictions, the Carolina Panthers should land Parrish with the 111th overall pick.

The Panthers were dead last in total defense last season, allowing over 400 yards/game. While most of this was due to their rushing defense, there's still room for improvement in the secondary and the takeaways unit. Parrish could benefit Carolina, alleviating pressure off the front four with solid play as a cornerback.

"I'm a physical guy," Parrish said at the NFL Combine. "I might not be the biggest, but that's my mindset. I grew up wrestling, so I love hitting and just playing football. I love playing man coverage; that's what I'm really good at and I take pride in that."

Parrish isn't the only Wildcat in these Draft projections, as his former teammate Marques Sigle was projected to be selected a round earlier by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It's amazing," Sigle said about being in Draft conversations with his former K-State teammate. "Two guys that [people] wouldn't expect that would get here. Very undersized, very overlooked. So just to make our way here is huge for us. It's a blessing."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

