Could Former K-State CB Jacob Parrish Help This NFC South Team?
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish is just waiting for his name to be displayed on the Draft boards this April. The two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention compiled 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections in his three seasons with the Wildcats.
Where will he end up?
Well according to NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter's four-round draft predictions, the Carolina Panthers should land Parrish with the 111th overall pick.
The Panthers were dead last in total defense last season, allowing over 400 yards/game. While most of this was due to their rushing defense, there's still room for improvement in the secondary and the takeaways unit. Parrish could benefit Carolina, alleviating pressure off the front four with solid play as a cornerback.
"I'm a physical guy," Parrish said at the NFL Combine. "I might not be the biggest, but that's my mindset. I grew up wrestling, so I love hitting and just playing football. I love playing man coverage; that's what I'm really good at and I take pride in that."
Parrish isn't the only Wildcat in these Draft projections, as his former teammate Marques Sigle was projected to be selected a round earlier by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"It's amazing," Sigle said about being in Draft conversations with his former K-State teammate. "Two guys that [people] wouldn't expect that would get here. Very undersized, very overlooked. So just to make our way here is huge for us. It's a blessing."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.