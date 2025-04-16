Could We See Former Kansas State's Will Howard On This Borderline Playoff Contender?
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, analysts are creating their most updated mock drafts to pin college football's top prospects to the pros.
Ohio State national champion Will Howard is being projected as a Day 3 pick, somewhere within the fourth rounds to teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.
But ESPN veteran analyst Mel Kiper suggested another possible destination for the former Kansas State quarterback: the Los Angeles Rams.
"The Rams should have one eye to the future at quarterback considering Matthew Stafford is 37," Kiper wrote. "Howard could learn behind Stafford and potentially develop into a starter. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, but he also ran for seven scores.
Bleacher Report's Adam Wells seconds this projection, saying that Howard could develop behind Matthew Stafford and fit coach Sean McVay's offensive system.
"Howard doesn't possess the kind of off-the-charts tools a player like Milroe does, but he has earned high marks for his size, athleticism and ability to fit the ball into tight windows in the short and intermediate areas of the field," Wells wrote. "That type of skill set is something Rams head coach Sean McVay is capable of maximizing. It's not unlike what he previously had with Jared Goff."
Howard threw for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions in the postseason, earning the National Championship Offensive MVP after a 231-yard passing performance over Notre Dame.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.