Could We See This K-State Running Back With The Dallas Cowboys?
Kansas State star running back DJ Giddens is one of the biggest sleeper picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, slowly moving up the board as a potential depth addition to the position for a multitude of teams.
One recurring squad is the Dallas Cowboys, who ranked No. 27 in rushing yards due to lack of depth outside Rico Dowdle.
Dallas Cowboys on SI's Randy Gurzi projects Giddens to be selected in the third round.
"Running back is the primary need in Dallas, but thanks to the depth in this class, they won’t have to use a premium pick on a capable starter," Gurzi wrote. "In this mock, they end up with DJ Giddens from Kansas State. He rejoins Conor Riley who was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator in 2024. Riley is the offensive line coach in Dallas and can vouch for Giddens who had 1,343 yards on the ground this past season."
K-STATE PROMOTES TWO COACHES AFTER CONOR RILEY'S DEPARTURE
Kansas State announced two changes to the coaching staff.
On Thursday, Brian Lepak was named offensive line coach while Drew Liddle is the assistant.
The moves were set in place after former offensive line coach Conor Riley left to take the same job with the Dallas Cowboys. Last year Lepak completed his third year as the tight ends coach. Liddle moves after serving as an offensive analyst.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.