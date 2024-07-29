Dallas Cowboys Fans Already Crushing On Ex-Kansas State Star Cooper Beebe
Former K-State lineman Cooper Beebe’s ability on the football field and charisma are already making him a popular choice for interviews.
In the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp, Beebe sat down with GBag Nation on 105.3 The Fan for a nearly 15-minute interview.
“Usually, offensive line doesn’t get much love,” said Beebe, who was a third-round pick in April. “It is definitely a new experience.”
And so is playing against grown men in the NFL, fighting for a job. But Beebe knows how to handle himself battling against older players. It’s in his background.
He joked his brothers helped toughen him up.
“Growing up, I had three brothers, two older brothers who picked on me a lot and that instilled in me that dirtiness and willing to fight,” Beebe said. “I think that is where it came. Football is just another way instead of my brothers, it is on other grown men.”
Beebe left K-State as a highly-decorated offensive linemen, earning consensus All-American honors and two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the coaches.
But those accolades are in the past for Beebe. He understands what lies ahead.
“Absolutely, I am ready for the challenge,” Beebe said about practice. “The biggest thing I have noticed is the intensity of every play. In college, you have DTs who take plays off. Here, in the NFL, they are going 100 percent every play. It is something you have to get used to. You have to get used to battling 100 percent on every play. That’s the biggest difference.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
