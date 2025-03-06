David N'Guessan Selflessly Credits Kansas State For Star Performance Against Cincinnati
Kansas State forward David N'Guessan put up another star performance against Cincinnati Wednesday night, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Upon reflecting on this must-win matchup, N'Guessan gave all the credit to those outside himself.
"Shoutout to my teammates and coaches for putting me in the right spots," N'Guessan said. "I just wanna thank God for being healthy every day. The last couple days have been tough. Hearing news from back home, it's not easy, man. But I'm just grateful to be healthy and playing out here with these guys. They found me in the right time."
COLEMAN HAWKINS SHINES IN RETURN AGAINST CINCINNATI
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins made his return Wednesday against the Cincinnati after a three-game absence because of a knee injury.
"Coleman wanted to play," K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "From the time he had the injury, he said I am coming back and I'm going to play. He didn't care what they said about how long it was going to take and he put in incredible work."
The Wildcats were 1-2 without Hawkins. He finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.
"It's great to have him back," forward David N'Guessan said. "A lot of our offense runs through him. He's such a willing passer and playmaker for our teammates. It's nice to have another threat out there who can playmake and also make shots."
