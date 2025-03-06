Kstate

David N'Guessan Selflessly Credits Kansas State For Star Performance Against Cincinnati

Kansas State forward David N'Guessan had his sixth double-double this season.

Jayden Armant

Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas State forward David N'Guessan put up another star performance against Cincinnati Wednesday night, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Upon reflecting on this must-win matchup, N'Guessan gave all the credit to those outside himself.

"Shoutout to my teammates and coaches for putting me in the right spots," N'Guessan said. "I just wanna thank God for being healthy every day. The last couple days have been tough. Hearing news from back home, it's not easy, man. But I'm just grateful to be healthy and playing out here with these guys. They found me in the right time."

COLEMAN HAWKINS SHINES IN RETURN AGAINST CINCINNATI

Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins made his return Wednesday against the Cincinnati after a three-game absence because of a knee injury.

"Coleman wanted to play," K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "From the time he had the injury, he said I am coming back and I'm going to play. He didn't care what they said about how long it was going to take and he put in incredible work."

The Wildcats were 1-2 without Hawkins. He finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

"It's great to have him back," forward David N'Guessan said. "A lot of our offense runs through him. He's such a willing passer and playmaker for our teammates. It's nice to have another threat out there who can playmake and also make shots." 

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.