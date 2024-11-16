Kstate

Deion Sanders, Colorado Push Kansas State Closer To Elimination After Utah Win

Anthony Pasciolla

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) for his punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes took care of business on Saturday afternoon with a 49-24 victory over the Utah Utes.

This win for Colorado pushes the Kansas State Wildcats just two Buffalo triumphs away from Big 12 title contention. K-State cannot catch the undefeated BYU Cougars, leaving them to chase Sanders and company. Colorado is favored in both of their remaining matchups against Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats must also win out to have a shot at the title game.

Colorado's win over the Utes appeared sealed with a 21-9 halftime lead before a bit of a second-half surge had Utah driving with a chance to bring the score within three points. The momentum-filled drive was brought to an end by an interception from Colorado's D.J. McKinney. Then, the Buffaloes added on a pair of touchdowns to seal off the win.

Two-way standout and Heisman favorite Travis Hunter performed at his usual level, highlighted by an impressive catch on fourth down. He finished with five receptions for 55 yards and a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, quarterback Shedeur Sanders recorded 340 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He relied heavily on the trio of wide receivers Drelon Miller, LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard, who combined for 21 catches, 256 yards, and four touchdowns.

Kansas State faces off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET.

