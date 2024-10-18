Deion Sanders Entertains Idea Of Kansas State Faking Injuries
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is possibly under the impression Kansas State Wildcats players faked injuries.
After the Wildcats defeated the Buffaloes 31-28, some in Colorado's camp accused Kansas State of intentionally faking injuries to slow down Colorado's offensive momentum.
The three injured players were cornerback Jacob Parrish, safety Marques Sigle, and cornerback Keenan Garber. Garber left the game due to cramps before returning while Parrish and Sigle were out for most of the game due to unknown injuries.
On his weekly radio show Buffaloes Primetime, Sanders didn't fully embrace the accusations, but didn't rule them out.
“I think they had several players go down consecutively,” Sanders said. “Now, I don’t know if they were hurt or not. It was funny to me. I thought it was really brilliant. I really thought it was brilliant. I just started laughing. It was brilliant.”
Meanwhile, K-State coach Chris Klieman denied the accusations during the postgame press conference.
“It's our best players." he said. “They wanted to stay in the game. They were legit. Jacob’s injury was really legit. Marques Sigle’s was really legit. And then Keenan Garber, he cramped up. So, yeah, that was that. That was a poor drive by us on defense, after we had an eight minute drive by us on offense to score. We kind of let him off the hook a little bit. We didn’t play very well that drive.”
