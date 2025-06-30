Despite Offseason Losses, K-State Defense May Be Deeper Than We Think
As Kansas State pushes toward the upper echelon of the Big 12, its biggest offseason question has been the revamped defense. Losing players like Brendan Mott, Jacob Parrish, and Marques Sigle raises questions about how much it can sustain compared to last season.
Defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt reassured fans that the unit is still strong. In fact, he boasted that it's among the deepest pass rushes he has overseen during his time in Manhattan, KS.
"I think we're probably as deep as we've been in a long time," Wyatt said via The Topeka Capital-Journal. "A couple of years here, we had a lot of depth. I think right now [we have that], not only just with numbers but experience and talent. So I feel really good about our depth."
K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman relayed a similar message in his Apr. 23 press conference, though his words were more of an emphasis on the elevated standards of the veteran players.
“You’re not a young guy any more, you’re a guy," Klanderman said. "Your expectations of yourself need to change. You gotta go from being a guy that’s okay being a backup to being a guy that’s a little more greedy about what you expect from yourself. You manifest your role in this thing. If you’re happy just having a small role, then you’re gonna have a small role. But if you’re urgent about carving yourself a bigger piece of the pie, then your only chance is to work passionately.”
