Despite Will Howard Doubt, Aaron Rodgers Predictions Aren't Faring Much Better
The longest offseason headline was officially laid to rest after Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, we can go back to recognizing the Steelers for what they really are...a fringe playoff contender.
The buzz around Pittsburgh postponed conversations about their mediocre playoff expectations. Former NFL journeyman Chase Daniel acknowledged Rodgers as an upgrade over Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, but doesn't think the Steelers will be much better in their postseason projections.
"I do think they're gonna be better than what they were," Daniel said on The Facility on Friday. "I thought they were a 5-6 win team with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. So at least they have the quarterback figured out, but they lost their leading passer, rusher, and receiver this offseason. There's a lot of holes there; Aaron Rodgers fills one of them. The last three times that happened, where a team lost those three, those teams finished 2-15, 3-13, and 5-11 since 2018."
Rodgers' MVP days are unfortunately far behind him. While he is still a decent signal-caller, his level of play places him in the mid-tier of quarterbacks around the league. With the Steelers' lack of progressive offseason moves, it spells out another season finishing barely above .500.
Howard was possibly projected to see the field on the off-chance Rodgers didn't end up in Pittsburgh, which fell through when the $13.65 million contract was officially sealed. The former K-State quarterback can still sit behind Rodgers to develop for the future, but the Steelers may not be thinking about investing that much in a sixth-round draft pick.
