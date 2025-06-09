Kstate

Despite Will Howard Doubt, Aaron Rodgers Predictions Aren't Faring Much Better

Jayden Armant

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The longest offseason headline was officially laid to rest after Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, we can go back to recognizing the Steelers for what they really are...a fringe playoff contender.

The buzz around Pittsburgh postponed conversations about their mediocre playoff expectations. Former NFL journeyman Chase Daniel acknowledged Rodgers as an upgrade over Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, but doesn't think the Steelers will be much better in their postseason projections.

"I do think they're gonna be better than what they were," Daniel said on The Facility on Friday. "I thought they were a 5-6 win team with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. So at least they have the quarterback figured out, but they lost their leading passer, rusher, and receiver this offseason. There's a lot of holes there; Aaron Rodgers fills one of them. The last three times that happened, where a team lost those three, those teams finished 2-15, 3-13, and 5-11 since 2018."

Rodgers' MVP days are unfortunately far behind him. While he is still a decent signal-caller, his level of play places him in the mid-tier of quarterbacks around the league. With the Steelers' lack of progressive offseason moves, it spells out another season finishing barely above .500.

Howard was possibly projected to see the field on the off-chance Rodgers didn't end up in Pittsburgh, which fell through when the $13.65 million contract was officially sealed. The former K-State quarterback can still sit behind Rodgers to develop for the future, but the Steelers may not be thinking about investing that much in a sixth-round draft pick.

More Kansas State News

Kansas State's Jerome Tang Enters Season With Huge Advantage Over Kansas

Latest Big 12 QB Projection Should Drive K-State's Avery Johnson

Michael Beasley Draws P Diddy Comparisons With Outrageous Comments

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.