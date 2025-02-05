Did Baylor Coach Scott Drew's Words Come To Fruition For Kansas State?
Two weeks after defeating Kansas State, Baylor coach Scott Drew shared some affirming words with the team and his former assistant, Jerome Tang. Baylor handed the Wildcats their sixth consecutive loss, illustrating a grim outlook for the remainder of the season. Drew told them to "keep believing and fighting," referencing Baylor's 2013-24 season as a source of inspiration.
The Wildcats haven't lost since.
Kansas State has rejuvenated its season with a four-game win streak, similar to the Bears team Drew alluded to. They started 2-8 against conference opponents but won 10 of their last 12 to make the NCAA Tournament. Baylor made the Sweet 16 against Wisconsin, a feat no one could imagine in their early Big 12 matchups.
Kansas State is experiencing this type of shift, with its postseason aspirations slowly increasing with each victory. Drew could relate to Tang's experience, prompting him to give some reassurance amid the Wildcats' struggles.
"I know what he's going through,” Drew said. “It’s never easy losing, especially when you pour your heart and soul into a team. I’ve been through wars with him."
Kansas State has new expectations, but it still has a long way to go. As the team accumulates more victories, the most significant battle is avoiding complacency.
“My message to the guys today was don’t be satisfied," Wildcats forward Coleman Hawkins said. "Can’t be satisfied with what we’ve done so far; we still have a lot more games to play.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.