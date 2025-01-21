Did Kansas State Make The Wrong Decision Moving On From Will Howard?
Just over a year ago, Kansas State and Will Howard went their separate ways, with Howard transferring to Ohio State and the Wildcats moving with Avery Johnson as the starting quarterback.
Fast forward, the Buckeyes are national champions, and the Wildcats are at home amidst another 9-4 season.
Since the start of Ohio State's postseason run, college football fans criticized Kansas State's decision not to retain Howard. This only amplified after Howard's title run and dominant postseason.
Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season while rushing for 226 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson had 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Granted, Howard played three more games than Johnson, so his stats would naturally be more significant.
But...that's kind of the point fans were making. They attributed Howard's extended success to the Wildcats' decision, suggesting Howard wasn't the problem in Manhattan, KS. The Buckeyes boasted the country's top defense and a plethora of weapons, fueling the narrative that they were a better place for the former Wildcat.
Even Wildcats legend and Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett chimed in with a message in support of Howard.
"Will Howard’s college story is craaazy," Lockett tweeted. "So happy he persevered and prevailed through everything!! And now he is a National [Champion]!"
Still, even with the criticism toward Kansas State, most Wildcats fans expressed support in seeing their former signal-caller achieve success elsewhere. Seeing someone from their team achieve this success can only make them wishful to attain it themselves.
