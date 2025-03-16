Does Kansas State Need More From Quarterback Avery Johnson?
Many predict Kansas State and quarterback Avery Johnson will make a big step forward in the Big 12 next season after an underwhelming 2024 season.
CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah is among those believers but he says this is determined by Johnson's consistency as a passer.
"Johnson ranks among the highest-rated recruits in K-State history and flashed massive potential in several games. He scored four touchdowns in a bowl win over Rutgers, completed 66% of his passes with three touchdowns on the road against West Virginia and rushed for 100 yards against Arizona. However, he failed to clear 60% completion in his last six games and hit just 58.3% of passes on the season. Johnson's athletic gifts are known, but Kansas State needs more from him as a passer. During a two-game losing streak against Houston and ASU, he threw one touchdown to four interceptions."
Johnson had 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. The Wildcats ended the season losing three of their last four, with their postseason aspirations slowly deteriorating after each defeat. Johnson already made his intentions clear for next season, vowing to compete for a championship in Manhattan, KS.
"In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs," Johnson said after the regular season ended. "It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.