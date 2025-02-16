Does Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Need To Be More Aggressive?
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins has dropped off slightly in the past week. He averaged six points, shooting 20 percent from the field the last two games.
It's not time to panic, but two consecutive underwhelming performances may cause some concern. Coach Jerome Tang dismisses this, saying Hawkins wasn't the main culprit in the BYU loss.
“This is a team game, so it’s not one guy,” Tang said. “Everybody picks each other up, so he gets a lot of attention. Even if Coleman’s stats were a little bit better, I don’t know if it would’ve mattered tonight. I thought he did everything we needed him to do to help us beat Arizona at home. This isn’t about one guy, whether he played well or didn’t play well. As a team, we didn’t play well.”
Even for his offensive stagnation, Hawkins still impacts the game in other aspects. Dug McDaniel wants the star forward to remain the team's multifaceted figure in the offense.
“I feel like he should just continue being him," McDaniel said. "He’s a very unselfish guy, so one of his main things is just trying to be more selfish. Looking to score first and be aggressive to draw the defense, and then pass. He’s kinda looking to pass first, so we just gotta get him to be more aggressive from the jump.”
