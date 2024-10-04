Dug McDaniel Already Drawing Comparisons To Kansas State Great
Fifth-year forward Kansas State wing David N'Guessan recognizes good talent when he sees it.
The Wildcats' star returns to attempt to lead the Wildcats back to an NCAA Tournament appearance after qualifying for the NIT last year.
Kansas State finished 19-14 last season under coach Jerome Tang. He has since reloaded with lots of transfer talent, which includes Dug McDaniel.
N'Guessan quickly pointed out McDaniel's similarities compared to Toronto Raptors guard Marquis Nowell in terms of on-court ability plus basketball IQ.
"Yeah, he does a little bit," N'Guessan said. "Two different players, but point guards, leaders, both dogs like to get their teammates involved. [I] see a lot of that. They make it easy for other guards, for me personally, so it's a lot of fun to play with."
McDaniel's Michigan years were less than stellar. What was considered a vital piece of the Wolverines' rebuild was anything but. He averaged 12 points in two seasons, shooting 39.9 percent from the field. Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament partially due to McDaniel's play, plus inconsistent production from former coach Juwan Howard. The Wolverines finished last in the Big Ten with a 3-17 record this past season.
The Wildcats open the season with six consecutive home games before jumping into conference play at the end of December. Kansas State begins its season Nov. 5 when New Orleans visits Manhattan. The tip time has not been announced.
The Wildcats also face formidable NCAA Tournament contenders, including Drake, LSU, St. Johns, and Kansas twice throughout the season.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI