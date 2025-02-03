Dug McDaniel Is Spearheading Kansas State's Dominant Win Streak
When junior guard Dug McDaniel transferred to Kansas State, the team's NCAA Tournament expectations ascended.
It's been a rocky start, but Kansas State has seemingly found its rhythm amidst a three-game win streak, giving hope to their postseason aspirations. They've dominated conference opponents in their best stretch of the season, including their recent 19-point victory over Iowa State.
McDaniel has been the catalyst for Kansas State these three games, averaging 15 points, 5.7 assists, and two steals. He had his best offensive performance as a Wildcat against the Cyclones, with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. McDaniel's consistent point guard production gives the team a true threat at the primary position. He has also contributed to the defensive effort that has limited opponents to 59.3 points per game over the stretch.
The Wildcats are playing like a completely different team, flipping the script from when they were in a six-game losing streak. McDaniel says the team's success after the adversity "shows how resilient and capable" they are.
"Not many people might believe in us, but we show up every day at practice," McDaniel said Saturday afternoon. "We believe in us and we brought that fight here today."
The Wildcats play Arizona State (12-9, 3-7 in Big 12) Tuesday at 10:00 p.m.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.