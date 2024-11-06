K-State's Dug McDaniel Comfortable Coming Off The Bench
Former Michigan Wolverine turned Kansas State Wildcat Dug McDaniel is content in his new role as a bench player.
On Tuesday, he played in his first game as a Wildcat. He played 23 minutes, scored six points, and dished out eight assists as the Wildcats won their season opener against the University of New Orleans 89-65.
McDaniel coming off the bench is a contrast to his role as a starting guard at Michigan. He transferred to Kansas State in April.
McDaniel takes his new role in stride and it doesn't change the way he plays the game.
"I play the same way regardless, starting or not," he said. "So I don't change my approach."
Last year, McDaniel averaged 35 minutes and started in twenty six. He averaged 16 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. He led in the categories of scoring, field goal percentage, assists, steals, and minutes.
He was looked at as a leader at Michigan and is expected to do the same at Kansas State. McDaniel appreciates his new role and chemistry of the team.
"I definitely do and I feel like that mainly starts off the court," he said. "We hang out with each other all the time. I'm comfortable giving them the ball and just the chemistry off the court that leads to on the court."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
