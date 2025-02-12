Dug McDaniel Scores 24 In Kansas State's Thriller Over Arizona
Even for as good as Dug McDaniel has been during Kansas State's win streak, he hasn't had a performance quite like Tuesday night.
McDaniel went 10-of-22 for 24 points and five steals against Arizona, all season-highs for the Wildcats' point guard. The Wildcats extended their win streak to six, continuing their redemption tour in conference play.
K-State fans were cheering McDaniel's name after his star performance.
“I can’t even explain the feeling, it’s just a great feeling to know that they had my back,” McDaniel said after the victory. “I’m going through a little bit of pain right now and they just lifted me up. I could do nothing but smile in that moment.”
Coach Jerome Tang talked about the point guard's job not only offensively but anchoring the defense as well. He challenged McDaniel to play complementary basketball on both ends. The junior guard got five steals, including the game-winning play in the final seconds.
“I don’t think he realized how much he could impact the game without the ball in his hands,” Tang said. “People put so much weight on points and assists from the point guard position, and there’s just so much more that the point guard has to do. He’s opened up his heart and his mind to say, ‘Coach, what is it that you need from me?’ In watching him make that turn, I think I’ve done a better job of being able to give him the information in a way that he could better receive it.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.