Emmanuel Acho Under Fire For Saying This About Former Wildcat Will Howard
FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho has been in the hot seat recently...for various reasons.
One was his take on Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, who he called the worst signal-caller remaining in the CFP playoffs.
"Ohio State has the worst quarterback remaining, period," Acho said. "They have the worst quarterback remaining in Will Howard, I can confidently say that."
Many immediately jumped to Howard's defense, comparing his postseason stats to Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Quinn Ewers (Texas), and Drew Allar (Penn State).
"I just watched Riley Leonard throw for 90 yards and 1 passing TD, [while] Will Howard threw for 311 and 319," one user said. "Emmanuel Acho, you’re an absolute clown."
The former Kansas State Wildcat is having a career year in Columbus, which has continued through the postseason. Howard has thrown for 630 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception through two games, completing 74.5 percent of his passes. His dominant performance over No. 1 Oregon has many deeming the Buckeyes the favorite to win the CFP championship.
Some of Howard's success can attributed to his supporting cast, boasting freshman standout Jeremiah Smith and weapons at the receiving core. Ohio State also has arguably the best defense in the nation, ranking No. 1 in total yards and points allowed. Still, Howard's postseason numbers outshine all his competitors, so the notion that he's the "worst" didn't sit right with many college football fans.
The Buckeyes play Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night.
