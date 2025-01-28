ESPN Analyst Calls K-State Women's Basketball Commit “Best Shooter” In Her Class
The 2025 McDonald's All-American rosters were announced, with Kansas State commit Jordan Speiser making the girls' high school team.
ESPN writer Shane Laflin described what makes Speiser so dangerous as a player.
"Speiser is the best long-range shooter in this class," Laflin wrote. "She had a summer of incredible shooting performances, including a 40-point game in the EYBL Championship tournament. Always known as a shooting threat since she hit the circuit, Speiser went to work and improved her handle and ability to sustain contact going to the rim, and it proved valuable last summer as she countered hard closeouts and was crowded and closely guarded. She has a strong frame and knows how to draw fouls to get to the free-throw line."
Kansas State should be excited about the star guard for next season. Speiser averaged 22.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in the 2023-2024 season at Lutheran of St. Charles County High School, per On3 Sports.
The Wildcats are 19-2 this season, including 7-1 in conference play. Star center Ayoka Lee is out indefinitely after fracturing her foot against Arizona State. They lost to Colorado in their first full game without Lee. Coach Jeff Mittie says the team needs to regroup and get accustomed to playing in Lee's absence.
"It doesn't feel very good right now," Mittie said after the loss. "I didn't feel like, in terms of offensively, we had much flow today, and so we'll just take that from it. We're going to face a lot of these kinds of games, and we've got to have a better flow in that time."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.