ESPN Analyst Pegs Former Kansas State's Will Howard To Rising AFC South Team
Former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard warned NFL teams not to pass on him, saying they'll regret their decision if they do.
Maybe the Indianapolis Colts should listen. ESPN's Ben Solak predicts the AFC South runners-up grabbing the national champion to compete with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
"Don't sleep on the QB3 spot for the Colts, which is currently occupied by 2024 undrafted free agent Jason Bean," Solak wrote. "An Anthony Richardson-Daniel Jones camp battle might bear no fruit at all, leaving the door open for an early Day 3 pick to steal some reps. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Indianapolis is the team for Will Howard (Ohio State)."
Howard says the doubters during this national title run are nothing new. He's owned an underdog mentality since playing for Kansas State.
"I feel like my whole career I've been overlooked," Howard said on Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL. "I didn't have an offer from Pitt, Syracuse, Boston College, Penn State, Duke or Carolina. None of those schools offered me. I was trying for years. I went to Kansas State, and I said, 'I wanna prove those people wrong.' I hope Penn State looks back and says, 'Damn, we missed out on Will Howard.' When I get to the NFL, I don't want you guys to miss out on me. Every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me, I'm gonna make it my mission to make sure they regret not picking me."
