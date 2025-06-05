ESPN Gives K-State Huge Props After Latest Ranking Among Big 12 Teams
The Kansas State offseason hype continues to grow.
ESPN was the latest to give the program props, in their College Football Power Index (FPI) for next season. They ranked the Wildcats No. 21 nationally, three spots above the defending Big 12 champion Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Wildcats are expected to take a significant leap in their competitive conference. Teams like BYU, Texas Tech, and Arizona State are slated to make noise as well.
Kansas State finished 2024 with a 9-4 record (8-4 in the regular season). It was anticipated to compete for a postseason spot, which slowly dwindled with each loss in the second half of the season. Their only shot at the playoffs was through the Big 12 championship, which they were officially eliminated from after dropping to Iowa State in the season finale.
Now with a revamped offense and another year of Avery Johnson under center, Kansas State is predicted to fare much better in 2025. Wildcats fans are anxiously awaiting to see the actual on-field product this fall. K-State coach Chris Klieman is excited about the spring football progress but knows the final look will be in August.
“The proof will be in the fall," Klieman said in his May 2 presser. "I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall. That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
More K-State News
Kansas State Basketball Adds More Overseas Talent
Steelers Fans Hilariously Compare Will Howard to Tom Brady
San Francisco 49ers Sign Ex-Kansas State Wide Receiver Amid Roster Shakeup