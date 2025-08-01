ESPN Gives Kansas State Another Laud For College Playoff Contention
Kansas State's season starts in 22 days.
And it may be a historic year for the program with the preseason expectations. ESPN says the Wildcats have a "clear path" to the postseason if Johnson fulfills his preseason hype.
ESPN gave them (+450) the second-best odds to consider as an underdog for playoff contenders.
"This bet offers real value in a Big 12 conference that's wide open and lacking a true heavyweight. The Wildcats have everything you could want in a playoff sleeper: an ascending quarterback in Avery Johnson, a top-tier defensive front and, in Chris Klieman, a coach who has won at least eight games every year since 2020. They open the season Week 0 in Dublin against Iowa State, which will be a good barometer right out of the gate...The margin is there. If Avery levels up and the secondary holds steady, K-State has a clear path to 11-1 and a Big 12 title."
Johnson had a solid sophomore season with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson's dual-threat play style gives him a high ceiling, but his passing game needs to improve to take Kansas State's offense to the next level.
The Wildcats open up against Iowa State on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
