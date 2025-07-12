ESPN Gives Kansas State Another Major Victory In Big 12 Projection
It's almost becoming repetitive to say at this point.
Kansas State's preseason hype continues to grow, with many media outlets pinning them as surefire conference contenders next season. ESPN once again predicts the Wildcats will finish No. 1 in the Big 12, beating out teams like Arizona State and BYU for the top spot.
"With Kansas State finishing last season second in the conference in SP+ and enjoying top-15 returning production levels, the Wildcats start out atop the pack," the article wrote.
With the offensive upgrades at wide receiver and running back, paired with an experienced Avery Johnson under center, Kansas State's offense has the potential to be among the country's best. Their defensive unit took a hit losing several key players, but the coaching staff is confident in the newcomers' development thus far.
K-State coach Chris Klieman says the Wildcats can't get complacent with such significant goals.
“We know top to bottom that this league's really good. So we can't stumble, no one can stumble in this league," Klieman said Tuesday at the Big 12 Media Day. "You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys. Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”
More Kansas State News
Insider Reveals Reason Why Kansas State Has Inside Track To CFP
K-State's Avery Johnson Talks Big Game In EA Sports Promotional Video
Kansas State Predicted To End Season Against Familiar Opponent