ESPN Gives Kansas State Major Win Toward Playoff Aspirations
ESPN might be Kansas State fans' biggest hub for the season.
They've received a lot of offseason hype, and the major outlet just gave them another reason to look forward to football in 2025. They awarded the Wildcats a conference-best 22.2 percent chance of making the postseason, another significant boost toward their aspirations of competing among the nation's best.
They were more than six percentage points higher than Arizona State, which owned the fourth seed last postseason and is the co-favorite to place atop the Big 12 in 2025.
But it's looking like the Wildcats' conference to lose at this point. The veteran receiver depth and offensive development have projected Kansas State as a potential top-10 offense this season. The program added pieces to complement star Jayce Brown, while focusing on refining quarterback Avery Johnson's skill set. His dual-threat play style could add another dimension with a better passing attack, which should improve with more weapons on the perimeter.
The program should be thrilled with the offseason hype, but they still recognize the strides needed for the end goal in mind.
“We know top to bottom that this league's really good. So we can't stumble, no one can stumble in this league," Chris Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Day. "You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys. Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”
