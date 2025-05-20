ESPN Pegs K-State's Chris Klieman In Same Tier As Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin
ESPN released its list of the 10 best coaches in college football last Friday, with the likes of Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ohio State's Ryan Day.
Outside the top 10 were Colorado's Deion Sanders (3 votes), Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin (3 votes), and Kansas State's Chris Klieman (1 vote). While it's probably a compliment to rank in the same tier as such prominent head coaches, this list illustrates Klieman flying under the radar amongst his peers in the CFB. He received just one nod, which is shocking considering his track record since arriving in Manhattan, KS.
He's struggled in conference play and postseason appearances, but he's still only had one losing season since joining the program in 2019. Kansas State appeared in the bowl game every season except 2020, winning three under Klieman.
Regardless, the Wildcats still have heightened expectations for next season. Many predict they will top the conference and even clinch a playoff ticket with the newly expanded postseason format. Klieman says this begins with quarterback Avery Johnson.
“You can tell there’s so much more of a comfort level," Klieman said about spring football to open the month. "Last year at this time, he had played one game and he had tried to keep progressing him. Now you can tell he’s got another 12, 13 games under his belt. The confidence and leadership that he has just made our whole offense a lot more confident and efficient.”
