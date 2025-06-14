ESPN Pours Into Kansas State Hype With Latest Power Four Rankings
Kansas State continues to draw outside hype for its season.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg released his Power Four football rankings, placing the Wildcats at No. 21. They finished around the likes of Iowa State and Indiana.
"Johnson can be a Big 12 and national awards candidate, especially if he displays better accuracy as a passer. Tight end Garrett Oakley is back for at least another season after earning second-team All-Big-12 honors in 2024. Junior Austin Romaine also was a second-team all-league selection after leading Kansas State in tackles, and linemen like Hecht and Obiazor should be in contention for honors."
The Wildcats finished last season at 9-4, ending the regular season sloppily but picking up a Rate Bowl victory in December. But like most, Rittenberg believes their success runs through quarterback Avery Johnson. The Kansas State signal-caller finished his sophomore season with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Johnson is a junior and can headline the Kansas State offense again in 2026," Rittenberg wrote. "He has room to grow as a passer, especially from an efficiency standpoint, and will be working this fall with coordinator Matt Wells, who coached the quarterbacks last fall."
Despite the defensive losses, Kansas State has a lot of promise to top the Big 12 and make noise across the country. Johnson is expected to take another step after his first full season under center, with a plethora of new weapons at his disposal to take the offense to the next level.
