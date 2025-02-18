ESPN's Joe Lunardi Details What Kansas State Needs To Do For NCAA Tournament Aspirations
Kansas State has a lot weighing on its Monday night matchup against Utah. After a six-game winning streak, the team fell to BYU Saturday in a lopsided effort.
College basketball bracketologist Joe Lunardi detailed what the Wildcats must do to maintain their NCAA Tournament aspirations. According to Lunardi, Kansas State is currently ranked No. 75, just a few spots outside the field. Kansas State needs every victory possible, but he doesn't believe the BYU loss does that much damage to its overall postseason picture.
"I don't view the loss to BYU as a disaster," Lunardi said before the matchup. "They have to split this trip against Utah to stay on track. They can get the win tonight, playing three of the last five at home, get three of those five, finish above .500 in the Big 12, and I think you'll see K-State on the right side of the bubble in four weeks."
A victory over Utah will put them back on track in the conversation. Lunardi praises the Wildcats' turnaround this season after essentially being eliminated a month ago.
"I'm not saying they can't run the table or can't win in Kansas City, but the reality is 15 teams aren't going to win in Kansas City," Lunardi said. "K-State has to look at the optics, and that starts with tonight. Especially after all their great work in late January and early February to put themselves back in this position."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.