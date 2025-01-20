Ex-Kansas State QB Will Howard Is Prop Bet Special For Title Game
If Kansas State football fans are sore about Will Howard leading another team to the title game, they can at least make some cash off their former quarterback.
Howard is listed as the bargain bet on PrizePicks for tonight's CFP championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Howard, who leads the Buckeyes offense, needs only one yard passing to win his portion of at least a two-leg parlay. That shouldn't be too tough considering he threw for 3,779 yards this season.
Howard played four seasons at K-State, winning a Big 12 title before transferring to Ohio State. He made the decision after it was pretty much a done deal coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats were leaning toward Avery Johnson.
KLIEMAN FALLS IN COACHING RANKINGS
Klieman led the team to consecutive nine-win seasons and finished both with bowl victories.
Still, it didn't keep him from falling in the 247Sports coaching rankings this season. Klieman checked in at No. 22 after finishing No. 16 a year ago.
Here's what 247Sports wrote: "Klieman has won 29 games over the last three years with the Wildcats with one Big 12 title to show for it."
Klieman was among five Big 12 coaches to make the list. The others were: Deion Sanders (Colorado) at No. 25, Kalani Sitake (BYU) at No. 24, Matt Campbell (Iowa State) at No. 21, Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State) at No. 12.
