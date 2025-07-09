Expectations Are High For Kansas State's Dylan Edwards As Featured RB
Coach Chris Klieman has quite the string of running backs in his time with the Kansas State Wildcats. Deuce Vaughn had three strong three seasons. DJ Giddens followed suit, and it seems like Dylan Edwards is the next in line after a record-setting performance against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
"Dylan Edwards is a star and he's a game breaker," Klieman said on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days. "Edwards is going to be better because of a guy like Joe Jackson."
Kansas State led the Big 12 in yards per carry at 6.1, and ranked No. 2 in the conference in rushing with 2,801 as well as yards per game at 215.5. Giddens played a considerable role in the success, ranking No. 4 in the Big 12 in rushing yards with 1,343.
Giddens didn't play in the Rate Bowl, leading to Edwards' seventh start. Edwards had three touchdowns and ran for 196 yards, a Rate Bowl record.
Klieman noted the overall improvement of the roster also helps the transition from Giddens to Edwards.
"Between Dylan and Joe, they're two terrific running backs," Klieman said. "Everybody saw Edwards' ability to be a game breaker in the Rate Bowl, but I think all those guys will be better because we will be better around them."
More Kansas State News
Kansas State's Avery Johnson Benefitted Strongly From Hall Of Famer Experience
Kansas State Fans Should Be Fired Up After Chris Klieman's Bold Message
Kansas State's Chris Klieman Stands Firm On CFP Expansion Stance