Fifth-Year Guard David N'Guessan Recalls 21-Point Outing Against New Orleans
Fifth-year Kansas State guard David N'Guessan is a man of few words.
After Tuesday night's 89-65 victory against New Orleans, N'Guessan finished with 21 points and a double-double, expressing his desire to be the best player on the court.
"It's a good feeling [to look at the numbers] like you said," N'Guessan told reporters after the game. "At the same time, I'm always really hard on myself and never really get satisfied too fast. I always want more, want more, want better [for myself]. Tonight is one thing – I'm glad with the win we got, but onto the next now."
N'Guessan added he has already seen slight adjustments from last season until now, particularly when it comes to keeping possessions alive offensively.
"One thing I would say is turnovers," N'Guessan said. "Turnovers, taking care of the ball. We only had nine turnovers tonight, and last year, I feel we were one of the worst in the country with turnovers per game. Just taking care of the ball. That's a big difference I feel like."
The Wildcats fell behind early, but managed to regroup and maintain a commanding lead after halftime. Coach Jerome Tang liked what he saw, but said the team has a lot to work on heading into Big 12 play.
The Wildcats have begun a six-game home stand to start the season. All are against non-league opponents. Kansas State's next game is against Cleveland State. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET Saturday.
The Wildcats were picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 preseason media poll. They are seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance in two seasons.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI