Final Kansas State-USC WBB Betting Odds, TV, Preview

The Kansas State Wildcats' odds have increased as they face a USC team without standout guard Juju Watkins.

Mar 11, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie during a timeout in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas State advances to its first Sweet 16 since 2002 after star performances from Serena Sundell and Termira Poindexter. The Wildcats' thriller over Kentucky breathed new life into their season as they face a USC squad suffering a season-ending loss to star guard Juju Watkins. Arguably the best in college basketball, Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The Trojans have to rally behind players like Kiki Iriafen and Kennedy Smith.

Here are the betting odds for Saturday night:

FANDUEL

Betting line: K-State (+1.5)

O/U: 140.5

Money Line: USC -130, KSU +106

BETMGM

Betting line: K-State (+1.5)

O/U: 140.5

Money Line: USC -120, KSU +100

Here are the game details:

Game time: Mar. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

TV: ESPN (watch here)

PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS

G Serena Sundell: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.3 AST

G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST

G Zyanna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST

F Temira Poindexter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST

C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 BLK

QUOTABLE: "There's not a lot of clips without her on the floor," K-State coach Mittie said about the absence of Juju Watkins. "But they played so well without her. Every team has probably dealt with some of that. We'll just do the best we can in terms of what they run. My guess is they won't get too far away, but somebody's gotta take those minutes. So we'll take a look at all the rotations they use."

DISCLAIMER:If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

