Final Kansas State-USC WBB Betting Odds, TV, Preview
Kansas State advances to its first Sweet 16 since 2002 after star performances from Serena Sundell and Termira Poindexter. The Wildcats' thriller over Kentucky breathed new life into their season as they face a USC squad suffering a season-ending loss to star guard Juju Watkins. Arguably the best in college basketball, Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The Trojans have to rally behind players like Kiki Iriafen and Kennedy Smith.
Here are the betting odds for Saturday night:
Betting line: K-State (+1.5)
O/U: 140.5
Money Line: USC -130, KSU +106
Here are the game details:
Game time: Mar. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST
Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
TV: ESPN (watch here)
PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS
G Serena Sundell: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.3 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 BLK
QUOTABLE: "There's not a lot of clips without her on the floor," K-State coach Mittie said about the absence of Juju Watkins. "But they played so well without her. Every team has probably dealt with some of that. We'll just do the best we can in terms of what they run. My guess is they won't get too far away, but somebody's gotta take those minutes. So we'll take a look at all the rotations they use."
