Former ESPN Insider Has More Good News For Kansas State's Big 12 Ambitions

Jayden Armant

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Kansas State has received an endless amount of Big 12 hype this offseason.

One 2025 projection only continues that optimism for next season. Former college football insider Phil Steele ranked the 50 most difficult college football schedules, putting Kansas State at No. 40. It fell below several conference opponents, placing under Arizona State (No. 39), Utah (No. 38), Iowa State (No. 35), West Virginia (No. 32), Baylor (No. 30), Arizona (No. 27), Colorado (No. 18), and TCU (No. 11).

The Wildcats are expected to improve with a more experienced Avery Johnson under center, with weapons in the backfield and on the perimeter to bring the offense to new heights. The defense and offensive line are still question marks with several key losses. However, if the offense can live up to its potential, Kansas State could potentially be a national threat.

K-State coach Chris Klieman knows the team can't get caught up in media hype, though.

“We know top to bottom that this league's really good. So we can't stumble, no one can stumble in this league," Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Day. "You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys. Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”

