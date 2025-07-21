Former K-State Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin Turns Heads In Summer League Display
Sophomore forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin may have solidified his spot in the Cleveland Cavaliers rotation next season.
He boasted one of the best Summer League campaigns across the league, leading his team in several statistical categories while shooting efficiently from the floor.
"It would be the latest unbelievable development for the 6'10" forward, who will head out of Sin City as one of the most productive players in the entire tournament. He led Cleveland in points (20.3), rebounds (8.5), and steals (2.0). He tied for second on the team in assists (3.8) and tied for third in blocks (1.0). Oh, and he did all of that while shooting 58.2 percent overall and 40.9 percent from the perimeter."
Tomlin played one season at Kansas State, averaging 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and one block.
The Wildcats went to the Elite Eight with Tomlin as the starting power forward, falling to Florida Atlantic. He went undrafted in 2024, but was picked up by Cleveland in the G League. With forward Dean Wade possibly being dished out this summer, Tomlin can get playing time on the Cavaliers.
"He was all over the glass, flashed intriguing ball skills, and popped as a finisher," the article wrote. "He made you notice him when he took the court, and he might have the chance to do the same during the regular season. There's a lot of trade "chatter" around Cavs forward Dean Wade, which could clear the runway for Tomlin to keep this takeoff going."
