Former K-State Power Forward Transfers to New School
Sophomore forward Baye Fall transferred to Kansas State ahead of last season after spending one year with Arkansas.
One season later, Fall is on the move again, this time headed to Rutgers as of Apr. 27.
In his tenure with the Wildcats, Fall appeared in four games, averaging 6.3 minutes and scoring just 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
The incoming transfer class for the Scarlet Knights now consists of three players. Fall joins Darren Buchanan (George Washington) and Tariq Francis (New Jersey Institute of Technology) as the newest additions in New Brunswick.
Rutgers posted a 15-17 record last season and finished No. 11 in the Big Ten. Coach Steve Pikiell will be at the helm for his tenth year when the 2025-26 season tips off.
Fall was one of seven players from last year's Kansas State team to enter the transfer portal. Of the seven, four have found their future homes: Fall, Brendan Hausen (Iowa), Achor Achor (Mississippi State), and Dug McDaniel (Memphis). The Wildcats still have three players in the transfer portal looking for their future school: Macaleab Rich, Ugonna Onyenso, and CJ Jones.
While the college basketball transfer portal closed on Apr. 22, players who entered before the portal closed can still be recruited for next season.
