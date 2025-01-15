Former K-State Quarterback Will Howard Says Championship Was The Standard For Ohio State
Excitement and revelation are flowing as Will Howard and Ohio State prepare for the title game.
However, Howard remains composed knowing the task still at hand against Notre Dame. While the feeling of being so close to a championship is "surreal," he says this was the Buckeyes' expectation since the season started.
"I do have to kind of pinch myself at times and be like, 'Man, I'm in the national championship,'" Howard said Wednesday. "But at the same time, it is where we expected to be. We got ready for this season saying that if we were gonna come out of it saying it was a success, we were gonna have to play 16-17 games. I'm just proud of guys that we got this point, but like I said last week the job's not finished."
Howard has answered the call in Columbus, throwing for 919 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions in blowout victories over Tennessee, Oregon, and Texas.
As the Buckeyes aim for their first title in a decade, Howard is focused on the task at hand.
"We've come all this way, but it means really nothing if we don't finish it the right way and win this last one," Howard said. "I mean, it's the national championship. I would hope that we wouldn't need much more motivation than that. All of our goals and aspirations are right here in front of us."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.