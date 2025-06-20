Former K-State RB DJ Giddens Already Lauded As Big-Time Colts Addition
Indianapolis Colts newcomer DJ Giddens has massive expectations for next season in the running back room.
So far, so good.
Colts beat writer Jake Arthur spoke with running backs coach De'Andre Smith about Giddens and Jonathan Taylor as the next possible rushing tandem in Indianapolis.
"Smith said he's looked great, you wouldn't even know that the wrist injury was ever a thing," Arthur said on the Locked on Colts Podcast. "He didn't drop a ball at any point in the offseason program, as far as pass catching goes."
The Wildcats' record holder compiled 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his three seasons, along with 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks third all-time on Kansas State's rushing yards list and fourth in total scrimmage yards. The Colts selected Giddens in the fifth round, projected to be the No. 2 to Taylor and elevate the lackluster running back depth last season.
Giddens is even working on his pass protection, which was illustrated as a weakness in many of his NFL Draft profiles.
"With Giddens, the ability as a runner is obvious from his Kansas State tape," Arthur said. "We've seen he could catch the ball, but if he could step up in pass protection, it's unfortunately not gonna take much to be the Colts' best running back in pass pro."
