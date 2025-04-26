Former K-State RB DJ Giddens Drafted By Indianapolis Colts
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has officially been selected in the NFL Draft. The Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 151 overall pick.
Giddens declared for the Draft after a junior season where he had 205 carries for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also incorporated in Kansas State's passing game last year, hauling in 21 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown.
Giddens joins a squad ranking eighth in the league last year in rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns.
Giddens joins a running back room highlighted by star Jonathan Taylor. Last season, Taylor had 1,431 yards on 303 carries and 11 touchdowns. Taylor has been a star in Indianapolis but has dealt with injuries over the last three seasons.
The Colts' second-leading rusher last season was quarterback Anthony Richardson, who had 499 rushing yards. The other two running backs combined for just 312 yards. Giddens could enter the running back room next season and see meaningful touches in his first season in the NFL. He could provide depth for the Colts and be a secondary rusher behind Taylor, especially in short-gain or third-down situations.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Kansas State Men's Basketball Headed to 2025 Hall of Fame Classic
Kansas State Finalist for Nations No. 1 Tight End
Draft Dilemma: Should Kansas State be Mentioned when Will Howard is Drafted?
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI