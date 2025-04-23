Former K-State RB DJ Giddens Draws Comparisons To Super Bowl MVP
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is getting high acclaim as the Draft nears.
He's drawn similarities to players like former Pro Bowler Ryan Matthews, but his most recent player comparison is perhaps his biggest praise.
Giddens is starting to be consistently compared to Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen, who won a Super Bowl MVP with the (then Los Angeles) Raiders in the mid-1980s. Giddens said it "feels good" being correlated with the Raiders legend.
"I always tell people I wanna have my own running style, but the reality of it is if you're getting compared to certain great players like that, then that means you must be doing something right," Giddens said on Good Morning Football Tuesday morning. "I like it, so I just gotta keep going.”
Giddens is projected to be selected as early as Day 2. Although he's slipped a bit in recent mock drafts, he is still anticipated to benefit teams like the Dallas Cowboys or Pittsburgh Steelers. He compiled 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his Wildcats career.
"I wanna focus more on catching the ball, but last season I’d say I was more of an in-between tackles, on the outside a little bit, contact balance," Giddens said. "I’m not scared to hit somebody or get hit.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.