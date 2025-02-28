Former K-State RB DJ Giddens On What He Learned From This Dallas Cowboys Rusher
Former running back Kansas State DJ Giddens offered his first remarks at the NFL Combine Friday morning.
When asked about his time with the Wildcats, he lauded Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn, who set several school records in his three seasons in Manhattan, KS. Vaughn ranks No. 2 in rushing yards (3,604), No. 4 in rushing touchdowns (34), and No. 1 in receiving yards among running backs.
"I learned a lot," Giddens said. "He's real smart, I learned how to get in that book, study film, study my opponents, run routes, make somebody miss, all that."
Giddens reflected on his journey to eventually become a Draft prospect.
"It's been smooth, I've just been enjoying the process," Giddens said. "I ain't really know what to expect. I don't really know anybody who went through this position around me, so I've just been enjoying the process. It's been cool."
Giddens is projected to be a Day 2 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. As teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers see their running backs depart, they could target the former Kansas State product. The Cowboys could also be a fit for Giddens, partnering with Vaughn and reuniting with offensive line coach Conor Riley. Dallas had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, which Giddens can aid as a depth piece.
