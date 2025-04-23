Former K-State's DJ Giddens Reveals Three-Time Champion As Biggest NFL Inspiration
As former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens prepares for the NFL Draft, fans and analysts compare him to former pros to contextualize his running style and ability at the NFL level.
But Giddens revealed the player he watched growing up, emulating his play style in his own game: Dallas Cowboys three-time champion Emmitt Smith.
“Off the bat I’d say Emmitt Smith," Giddens said on Good Morning Football Tuesday morning. "I was a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up, so that’s somebody I was always looking at when I was playing Pee-Wee and all that.”
Smith cemented himself as arguably the greatest rusher of in NFL history, winning three championships and a Super Bowl XXVIII MVP. He led the league in rushing four times, still holding the league's all-time record in total career rushing yards.
Parts of Giddens's hard-hitting style mirror Smith's, exploding with power out of the backfield and making defenders miss in space. He's been projected to join rush-needy teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. But with his admiration of Smith and connection with former K-State coordinator Conor Riley, Dallas may be an ideal destination for the Kansas State record-holder.
"I wanna focus more on catching the ball, but last season I’d say I was more of an in-between tackles, on the outside a little bit, contact balance," Giddens said. "I’m not scared to hit somebody or get hit.”
