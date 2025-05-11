Former K-State's Jacob Parrish Already Turning Heads In Tampa Bay
Former Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish made his presence known in Manhattan, KS.
Now in the NFL, he's making the same impact in Tampa Bay. Parrish had a pick-six in rookie training camp in coverage against former Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"It meant a lot to me just to be able to get an interception and a pick-six," Parrish said in his post-practice presser. "I haven't had a pick-six in a minute. So that kind of made my day to be honest."
The Buccaneers selected Parrish with the No. 84 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections at Kansas State.
"My whole life I've always been the smaller guy, so I feel like it's just my mindset," Parrish said. "When I step on the field, I feel like I'm the best player and that's how I approach each and every day."
Hopefully, Parrish will be able to aid a Buccaneers unit with the league's fourth-worst passing defense for the second consecutive season in 2024.
So far, it looks like that may be the case. We'll see the official results in September, but Buccaneers fans should be excited about their new cornerback.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.