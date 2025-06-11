Former K-State's Michael Beasley Details Crazy LeBron James Story
Michael Beasley has been on a streak of trash-talking surrounding his 1v1 with Lance Stephenson.
The latest name? None other than NBA legend LeBron James. Beasley set the record straight about his toe-to-toe with James, saying that the public story is "told wrong."
Funny enough, no one doubts that Beasley defeated James in this affair. The Kansas State legend is still hailed as a one-on-one threat, which would probably give the all-timer problems defensively.
Beasley spent one season at Kansas State, entering the NBA Draft as arguably the best player in the country. The former Wildcats forward averaged 26.1 points, 1.2 blocks, and 12.4 rebounds during the 2007-08 season. Kansas State advanced all the way to the second round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament before a crushing elimination by No. 6 Wisconsin.
The Miami Heat drafted Beasley out of Kansas State in 2008, where he spent four of his professional seasons. He played with James for the last year of the Big Three era, averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds that season. He also has stops with teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks.
This past week alone, he's called out Carmelo Anthony and James, and went viral for his outlandish raunchy pregame rant against Stephenson.
Let's keep our ears open for the next basketball star he name drops.
