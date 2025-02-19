Former K-State Standout Signs 10-Day Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers
Former Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin and the Cleveland Cavaliers reached an agreement Wednesday with the Cleveland Charge star in a 10-day deal.
Tomlin averaged 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.2 steals in his lone season with the Wildcats. The team advanced to the Elite Eight that year, losing to No. 25 FAU in a thriller.
Tomlin averaged 20.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in his 20 G League games this season.
K-STATE STAR COLEMAN HAWKINS IN TWO-GAME SLUMP
There was slight concern for Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins after a drop-off in offensive production before Monday night.
Those concerns were amplified after Hawkins's third consecutive underwhelming performance during a critical season stretch. He was just 3-of-5 from the field with seven points, turned the ball over three times, and committed four personal fouls. He also passed up a possible game-tying shot in the waning moments, ultimately resulting in a Wildcats turnover and sealing the Utah victory.
Stats aren't everything, but they tell most of the story for Hawkins' outing the past week. He is averaging 6.3 points on 28 percent shooting from the field (10 percent from 3-point range), and hasn't really impacted the game elsewhere. Hawkins was a non-factor for most of Monday night, which is disappointing for one of the team's best players.
