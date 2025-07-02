Former K-State Star Coleman Hawkins Betting On Himself In NBA Transition
Former Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins didn't hear his name called at the NBA Draft.
But he's still getting a shot with a playoff contender. The former Wildcats star will play for the Golden State Warriors' Summer League squad. Hawkins expressed his preparedness for his new journey in his opening press conference with the team.
"I have a good understanding of what my game is and the way it could possibly translate to the next level," Hawkins said. "In the moment, things were a little frustrating for me. But I'm aware of this opportunity I have with this organization. I feel like all the aspects of my game kinda translate to the way the Warriors play."
Hawkins averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks in his lone season in Manhattan, KS. His versatility was illustrated by being the only player in the country to average at least 10 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals, and one block last season. Hawkins hopes that will translate to the league, especially with a Golden State team that thrives on playmaking to spearhead its offensive threat.
"I'm a guy that likes to get others involved," Hawkins said. "A position where you can play three, four, and five, being versatile and guarding multiple positions. Kinda just quarterbacking, playing out of split-actions, playing out of a trail spot. Like I said, just getting others involved and making fours and fives have to guard on the perimeter with my shooting capabilities."
